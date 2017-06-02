Who's laughing now?

Donald Trump supporter and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage is 'person of interest' in US probe into suspected Russian meddling in US Presidential elections to help Donald Trump win



UKIP leader Nigel Farage with US President Donald Trump during their meeting at Trump Tower in New York soon after he was elected. Pic/AFP

Britain's Nigel Farage, a leading Brexit campaigner, is a "person of interest" in the US investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the Guardian reported, citing unidentified sources.

The British newspaper said on Thursday that Farage had not been accused of wrongdoing and was not a suspect or target of the US investigation. But it said the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) had "raised the interest" of FBI investigators because of his relationships with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

CIA director Mike Pompeo has accused Assange's WikiLeaks of seeking to interfere in the US election, when it distributed material hacked from Democratic National Committee computers during the 2016 campaign. Pompeo said Russia's GRU military intelligence service had used WikiLeaks to distribute the material, and concluded that Russia stole the emails and took other actions to tilt the election in favour of Trump, a Republican, over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Farage was a vocal backer of Trump. He met Trump in New York just days after the election and attended the inauguration in Washington. He met Assange in March this year at the Ecuadorean embassy in London where he has been holed up.