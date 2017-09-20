Why 200 Mulund residents would rather die than move

The 65-year-old Shah Niwas building in Mulund West

Over 200 residents of a dangerous and dilapidated 65-year-old building in Mulund West feel that living on the edge is better than vacating the structure, without the surety of alternative accommodation.

On August 14, barely two weeks before Bhendi Bazaar's Hussaini building collapsed, killing 33 people, the BMC had served a notice to the residents of Shah Niwas, ordering them to immediately vacate the ground-plus-three structure since it was unsafe to live in.

The ground-plus-three structure had been categorised as C-1, making it unsafe to live in.

However, the residents, who are currently caught in a tussle with landlord Balkrishna Shingar for want of alternate accommodation, have decided to stay put. Their defiance has irked the BMC, which has gone ahead and disconnected the building's water connection. The ward officer has also warned residents that if they don't comply with orders, the corporation will disconnect electricity supply too.

Shah Niwas residents, many of them senior citizens, allege that the building's owner is non-commital about redevelopment and offering alternative accommodation. Pics/ Rajesh Gupta

Won't budge

Shah Niwas residents have been living dangerously ever since a structural audit of the building was done two years ago, cited urgent repairs. That same year, Shingar had also approached the Bombay High Court with the audit report and the court recently directed in his favour, asking the residents to vacate the unsafe premises. However, the residents allege that Shingar has been non-committal about future plans, although he claims he wishes to redevelop the building.

Ever since the BMC disconnected the water supply, residents have been forced to buy water from tankers. For potable water, they rely on the mercy of residents of surrounding buildings. But, the daily routine of lifting buckets to and fro is wearing them down.

Neighbours claim that resident Prasad Laxman Patil, 48, who used to live alone on the second floor of the building, died due to the physical exertion this involved. "Some days ago, Patil got dizzy while carrying the buckets. We stabilised him, and told him to rest. He then decided to stay with his elder sister in Kalva, till he got better," said one of the residents.

However, his condition got worse and his family shifted him to a local hospital, where he died yesterday. Patil used to fetch water for the elderly residents of the building. He was also stressed out about the fate of his home. All of this took a toll on him," said Patil's brother-in-law Ashok Abhang. "Of the 200 residents, many are senior citizens. They can't lug water. We want the owner to give us alternate accommodation or rent to live in another builder, but he isn't ready," another resident said, adding, "We will not budge till we get our due."

The 65-year-old Shah Niwas building in Mulund West has been declared as highly dangerous. Pics/ Rajesh Gupta

The other side

Shingar alleges that many of the tenants haven't paid him rent in 17 years. "Every year, I send them notices to pay their dues, but nobody replies. In fact, they are not ready to accept that I am the owner of the building," he claims. Shingar adds that after the building was declared dangerous, he decided to redevelop it. "We will ensure that tenants gets their right, as per law," is all he will say, refusing to share any details of whether a formal meeting has been held with the residents concerning redevelopment.

Experts say the residents are well within their rights to demand alternative accommodation. They should approach the housing department of the state government, Real Estate Regulatory Authority or the local police.

Kishor Gandhi, assistant commissioner, T Ward, BMC, said that the Technical Analysis Committee (TAC) report filed in the HC, clearly stated that the building was unsafe. "We don't like seeing residents lugging water, but we had to initiate the process because they weren't vacating the building. We have to demolish the structure as soon as possible to avert mass casualty," he said.