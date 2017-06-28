Why is Metro work being permitted in the monsoon, asks Shiv Sena corporator



Pic/PTI

With the monsoon setting in, Shiv Sena corporator and leader of the house in BMC, Yashwant Jadhav, has demanded that all ongoing work related to Metro projects be stopped. In his letter to civic chief Ajoy Mehta, he has stated that the digging work is causing waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Jadhav said, "A few weeks ago, waterlogging was reported near the JVLR, where Metro work is under way. Also, new flooding spots have appeared due to the Metro work and this could lead to untoward incidents. If any mishap happens, who will be responsible?" He added, "During the monsoon, no digging is allowed, but in this case they are still carrying on. Why was the permission given?"

Civic officials said that the concerned agencies have already been told to take care of these issues.