Why no murder charge on live-in boyfriend, Bombay High Court asks cops



Representational pic

A year after a young woman’s death in her Khar flat, the Bombay High Court questioned the Mumbai police on why her live-in boyfriend was charged for abetting suicide and not with murder.

According to a report in The Times of India, Justice Sadhana Jadhav said that post-mortem report showed injuries on the body of the deceased, Arin, and hence murder could not be ruled out. The judge also rejected Matthew Luikham's application for bail.

"This is a peculiar case that despite having noticed external and internal injuries on the head, the investigating agency relied on the statement of the accused and his family that Arin had committed suicide," the judge observed.

The report added the cops as saying that Arin and Luikham had a quarrel after consuming liquor on May 2, 2016. Apparently, Arin had a fall in the bathroom, and ended up injuring her head. She then locked herself in the bedroom and committed suicide by hanging herself from the fan. The report added that Arin was taken to Asha Parekh hospital in Santacruz where she was declared dead. Following this, Luikham was arrested for abetting her suicide. He had moved the HC, seeking bail.

"The court feels the possibility that it could be a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) cannot be ruled out," the judge was quoted as saying in the report. Cops registered a case of accidental death after Luikham informed relatives that she had slipped and fallen in the bathroom. "Upon seeing the injuries (in the medical report), it cannot be simply said that these were accidental injuries. There were blood stains on the mattress and pillow in the bedroom, where she allegedly committed suicide," the court added.