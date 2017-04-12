Why petrol pump owners are threatening to close outlets every Sunday from May



Incensed by low margins, petrol pump owners are planning to call a "no purchase petrol and diesel day" on May 10, after which they would start to close outlets every Sunday starting May 14.

According to a report by Business Insider, they aim to demand higher margin from the government and even plan to operate only from 9 am to 6 pm to cut costs.

Currently most petrol pumps operate between 6 am to 10 pm, while some even function 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Petrol Dealers' Association claim they are sending a message to state-run oil marketing companies through 'No Purchase Day' that they are opting for 'war path'.

Ravi Shinde from the Petrol Dealers' Association says oil companies haven't released dealer margins since 2011, forcing them from taking such a step.

The decision to close petrol pumps on Sundays from May was taken at a meeting of the consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers, which has 53,000 members. They plan to continue the agitation until higher margins are announced and business becomes viable.