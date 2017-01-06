Why the long face? A horse tries to 'board' a bus in London

A horse appearing to board a bus in London leaves passers-by and Twitterati bemused
What can be a better advertisement for public transport than even the four-legged creatures using them? '
Well, a particularly bizarre moment unfolded in a London recently when a police horse was spotted appearing to board a double-decker bus.
Stunned politician Simon Crowcroft stumbled across the unusual sight as he walked through Islington, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
Bemused passers-by in Islington, north London stopped in their tracks when they saw a police horse trying to get on a double-decker. They later realised that the horse, named Invictor, was actually assisting the cops with a passenger, who had fainted inside the bus.
The Met Task force even tweeted congratulations to the horse for his role in helping the police.
The Met Taskforce tweeted: “Police Horse Invictor showing he's a team player steps in to help PC Dan Smith with a person collapsed on a bus in Islington."
The tweet though got some funny responses from Twitterati.
@SimonCrowcroft @jwindmill @TfL— Bonanza & Son (@BonanzaSon) January 4, 2017
Infuriates me when people get on via the exit doors!
@SimonCrowcroft @minxymartin @metpoliceuk @islingtongztte @standardnews No real problem until it asked to go upstairs.— Barry Byrne (@ByrneBarry) January 4, 2017
@SimonCrowcroft @TfL What on earth would a horse want in Islington?— K. Einblatt (@1blatt) January 3, 2017
@SimonCrowcroft @tomhatton1 @TfL and the conductor says "why the long face!"— Charles Lawley (@CharlesLawley) January 3, 2017
