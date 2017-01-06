Why the long face? A horse tries to 'board' a bus in London

A horse appearing to board a bus in London leaves passers-by and Twitterati bemused

What can be a better advertisement for public transport than even the four-legged creatures using them? '

Well, a particularly bizarre moment unfolded in a London recently when a police horse was spotted appearing to board a double-decker bus.

Stunned politician Simon Crowcroft stumbled across the unusual sight as he walked through Islington, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Bemused passers-by in Islington, north London stopped in their tracks when they saw a police horse trying to get on a double-decker. They later realised that the horse, named Invictor, was actually assisting the cops with a passenger, who had fainted inside the bus.

The Met Task force even tweeted congratulations to the horse for his role in helping the police.

The Met Taskforce tweeted: “Police Horse Invictor showing he's a team player steps in to help PC Dan Smith with a person collapsed on a bus in Islington."

The tweet though got some funny responses from Twitterati.

Infuriates me when people get on via the exit doors! — Bonanza & Son (@BonanzaSon) January 4, 2017