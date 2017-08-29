Why the Sarahah app is an instant hit with distressed Mumbaikars



Representation pic

Sarahah is the new go-to 'sahara', especially for those facing mental and sexual distress. The anonymous messaging app, developed earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, and targeted for the vicious comments it was attracting from users thanks to the anonymity feature, has turned into a handy tool for Mumbai's psychiatrists. The experts mid-day spoke to say they have received as many as 500 queries related to relationship woes, sexual dysfunction, and depression.

Doc says

This definitely sounds like an anxiety disorder with depression. It's better you meet a therapist close to where you live or online.

With the Internet and social media becoming increasingly vitriolic, it's comforting to know that people are putting technology to good use as well.

The app Sarahah, created by Saudi developer ZainAlabdin Tawfiq, has gone viral with 5 crore downloads on Android alone. And it is now being used by city doctors to help those suffering from mental and sexual ill health as it allows the people to remain anonymous, thereby making them feel more free and comfortable to share their problems.

Doc says

We all are here to help you. Feeling suicidal is a painful situation, but there is a solution to it; together, we can find a solution to your problems and make your life better. Please seek help from any friend, psychiatrist, clinical psychologist or a psychiatric social worker. You can also call any suicide helpline, such as Samaritan or iHELP.

Behind closed doors

Consulting psychiatrist and psychotherapist Dr Milan Balakrishnan, like hundreds of other social media-savvy people, downloaded the app out of curiosity, but soon, he started getting queries from people suffering from depression due relationship turmoil, sexual problems and other issues.

Doc says

I understand your problem, though getting aroused by the sound of someone's coughing is unheard of. Still, it is something that can be tackled. Considering the uniqueness of the problem, the solution also needs to be tailored for it. So, I will advise you to visit your nearest psychiatrist or clinical psychologist for help.

"I got the app out of curiosity; I never expected that so many suffering from mental health issues would start writing to me to help them out. My app buzzes every hour. This made me realise that so many are coming forward because it's anonymous," he said.

Later, two more psychiatrists - Dr Ajish Mangot from Satara and Dr Ambrish Dharmadhikari from Goregaon West - joined to counsel people. So far, the three doctors have received more than 500 messages on the app.

Doc says

There is no simple answer to this. You need to work on your self-esteem through therapy.

Cries for help

"Most of the messages we are getting are related to relationships. If the symptoms are severe, we advise the patients to visit a psychiatrist in person for therapy or counselling," Dr Balakrishnan said.

In some cases, people are even posting links of articles giving tips to get over break-ups, loneliness and anxiety.

This flood of messages seeking help once again highlights the stigma surrounding visiting a psychiatrist in person and openly speaking about mental and sexual health.

"People are scared to approach a psychiatrist for their mental health problems. We often get messages from Facebook users, but they too are afraid about the doctor coming to know about them through their profiles. So, we started using this app and the response has been tremendous. Everyday, we get 10-15 messages from patients," said Dr Dharmadhikari.

Masked help

Sarahah has been created by Saudi developer ZainAlabdin Tawfiq; the app, which allows one to send messages to people anonymously, has touched 5 crore downloads on Android alone. It is available in English and Arabic for iOS and Android users.

5 cr

Number of times the app has been downloaded on Android phones

500

Number of messages the 3 shrinks have received in a week