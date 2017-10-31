Why wannabe social media stars are now renting a grounded private jet in Moscow

It's not easy to be an aspiring 'Rich Kid' of Instagram. Flaunting large bottles of champagne, swanky cars, branded outfits or flying to exotic locations, requires a lot of money. So, what's a wannabe influencer to do? Hire a Russian private-jet company to help you fake it (till you make it, of course), apparently.

According to The Independent, UK, a Moscow-based photography studio is now renting out grounded private jets to aspiring Instagram stars, who can't quite come up with the funds to charter a flying one.

With just a few hundred dollars, you can actually rent a luxurious Gulfstream G650 aircraft for a couple of hours and have a team of professional photographers and make-up artistes create the illusion that you are actually living a life of luxury. Inside, you can have your photos taken with a glass of expensive champagne and a plate of delicious food. You can then post the photos on Instagram and sit back as your friends and fans drool over them.

Moscow-based Private Jet Studio, which organises the private photo sessions in their grounded Gulfstream G650 private jet, charge anywhere between $250 to $500 (R16,000 – R30,000) for a two-hour session.