Why wasn't NCP leader Supriya Sule fined by traffic police? ask Mumbai citizens

NCP leader Supriya Sule is in the news, but not for her rally on Thursday night or inflammatory speeches. Instead, she is facing criticism on social media for riding pillion from Malad to Thane with no helmet. Even those accompanying her were driving without helmets.

To avoid traffic

On Thursday night, Sule was in Malad to campaign for the upcoming BMC election after which she had to attend a rally in Thane. Considering the traffic on the Western Express Highway, Sule opted to ride pillion on a two-wheeler, with more than 10-15 bikers tagging along.

While the pictures and videos of Sule’s bike journey went viral with several NCP supporters praising her 'humility', the general public lashed out for not following traffic rules, and questioning the police for their inaction against her rule-breaking.

Common man lashes out

"The common man has to pay fine if we do not wear a helmet, but when it comes to the politicians, the same traffic police ignores the rules, as if the rules are only meant for the common man. The best example is that of Supriya Sule, who traveled as a pillion rider without a helmet from Malad to Thane, but no one dared to take any action against her or fine her for breaking the rules," said Andheri resident Aditya Gupta.

Recalling his own experience, another citizen Shoaib H, said, "Last Sunday, my friend was fined for not wearing a helmet. But the same police department seems to have turned a blind eye towards the NCP supporters who were travelling along with Supriya Sule last night without wearing helmets. I am not anti-NCP or any political party, but I want to point out that rules are only for common man. When it come to politicians, those very rules are blithely ignored."

Sule says

The NCP leader, however, simply thanked the bikers for helping ferry her and avoid the traffic. She said, "I had to take the help of a biker from Malad to reach the Thane poll campaign because the traffic in Mumbai is hard to navigate sometimes."