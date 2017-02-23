Widespread violence in Delhi College leaves many injured



Police detain ABVP activists after their clash with AISA students. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Delhi University's prestigious Ramjas College yesterday almost turned into a war zone with students from Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) and RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) resorting to violent clashes including hitting each other with hockey sticks that left many of them bleeding.

The genesis of the clash was an invitation to JNU students Umar Khalid, facing sedition charges, and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the college authorities yesterday following opposition by the ABVP.

Many teachers, policemen and a number of journalists also sustained injuries in the violence though a large contingent of police personnel was deployed across the North Campus of the Delhi University.

The ABVP supporters had on Tuesday resorted to violence following which the college authorities withdrew the invitation to Rashid and Khalid, triggering widespread anger among some students and teachers who planned a march to Maurice Nagar police station, demanding action against those involved in the "vandalism". The ABVP members did not allow the march to proceed and allegedly locked up the students and teachers. Some AISA members tried to barge inside the college to "rescue the captives" resulting in the clashes.