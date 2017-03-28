If a neighbour kills your father, would your children play with him?, asks widow of a Pathankot martyr

Pinky Rana, widow of one of the Pathankot martyrs and part of protest that led to cancellation of India-Pakistan World T20I match in Himachal in 2016, says that although the family loves cricket, they cannot accept hosting Pakistan for a match



Pinky Rana (left) with her daughter Shivani at their home in Siyunh village. Pics/Ashwin Ferro

Dharamsala: For those who believe sport and politics sho­uld not be mixed, here's a short message from a widow in Siyunh village, some 30 km from where India and Australia are battling it out in the fourth and final series-deciding Test at the HPCA Stadium here: “You have probably not lost a husband or a brother in a massacre by a perpetual enemy.”

Pinky Rana is the widow of Havaldar Sanjeevan Singh Rana of the Defence Security Corps (DSC), who was martyred in the Pathankot airbase attack last January. Pinky, her son Shubham (22) and daughters Shivani (20) and Komal (18), were part of a protest that led to cancellation of the high-octane India-Pakistan World T20I match at the HPCA Stadium on March 19. “If your neighbour kills your father, will you let your children go play with him?” she asked.



Family photo of Sanjeevan Rana (second from left) with his wife and children

'He loved cricket'

“We are not against cricket. We are against cricket with Pakistan. How can my children and I bear to watch people celebrating sport with an enemy who has taken away the breadwinner of our family? The Pathankot attack was not in war. It was a guerrilla attack by a bunch of cowards,” said Pinky. The Ranas, in fact, hail from a sporting background. “Sanjeevan was a fine wrestler and boxer during his Army days. He played cricket with neighbours at the nearby Siyunh University ground. In fact, Shubham learnt cricket seeing his father play, and has gone on to represent the Yuva Club in inter-village and district matches,” said Pinky.



The bus stop in Siyunh village named after the martyr

That fateful day

“My husband had retired from the Dogra Regiment in 2009 and joined DSC, and was given a non-front posting to the Pathankot airbase 3 years ago. The place is a 2.5-hour drive from our home, so he would work two days and then come home for a day. That day, he was supposed to be home, but he called to say his group was having a New Year's party, so he would return the next day. He never came,” recalled Pinky, wiping her tears away.

This correspondent offered tickets to the ongoing India vs Australia Test at the HPCA Stadium to Pinky and Shivani. “If Sanjeevan was here, he would have taken the kids and gone for the match. I'm sure he will be watching the match from up there.” said Pinky.