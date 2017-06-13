Wife attacks husband with sickle for checking her WhatsApp messages



Agra's 21-year-old Netrapal Singh's desire to check his wife's phone and WhatsApp messages almost resulted in a fatal incident for him after she allegedly attacked him with a sickle. As a result of the ugly spat, the husband faced several injuries on his head. Singh was then taken to SN Medical College, where he received several stitches for the injury.



According to a report in Times of India, Netrapal's wife Nitu allegedly attacked him for touching her phone and browsing through messages and call list. Netrapal and Nitu tied the knot in 2014. Nitu was said to have an extra-marital affair and the couple was already separated. Nitu only came to Netrapal’s home to attend a family function, when the incident happened.



Netrapal was quoted saying to the website, "On Saturday, I saw my wife chatting with another man on WhatsApp. When I asked her to give me the phone, she refused and told me to stay away. Later, when I forcefully took her phone to see the chat details, Nitu attacked me with a sickle from behind and I fainted." Also, Netrapal’s father Rajeev Singh told to publication, "Nitu was having an affair with a man from another caste and we weren't aware of that at the time of marriage. We tried to convince her to think practically and decide if she wanted to spend her life with Netrapal, but she did not listen and continued to be in touch with another man."



After committing the crime, Nitu tried to flee from the village with her boyfriend, but was caught by her husband’s relatives. They thrashed the duo and were taken to the police station thereafter. Nitu gave a different version of the event stating that her husband himself tried to injure him with the sickle and put the blame on her.



"We have detained the woman and are waiting for a written complaint from victim's family”, Ajay Singh, station officer of Kheragarh was reported saying to the publication.

