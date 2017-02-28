Wife blindfolds husband, ties him to chair for sex then slashes his throat in Gurgaon

Representational picture

The Gurgaon police received a complaint from a man who said that his wife allegedly slashed his throat after tying him to a chair during sex.

A resident of Khedla village in Sohna, the man was initially referred to the Gurgaon civil hospital but was later transferred to Safdarjung in New Delhi as his condition was serious. He narrated the incident to police and filed a complaint.

In his complaint, the man told the police that on Saturday when his mother had gone to Delhi for some work and he was alone at home with his wife, she came to him and took him to the bedroom.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the man claimed his wife tied him to a chair and blindfolded him, playing music and dancing for a while, Suddenly, he said, she slashed his throat with a sharp object. She allegedly threatened him before leaving the house.

The victim was bleeding heavily and was rescued by a friend who heard him screaming in pain.

An FIR was registered at Sohna police station under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

The man works with a private company, and his brother are married to two sisters of the same family that belongs to Palwal.