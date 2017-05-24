Wife of policeman who probed Sheena Bora case, found dead in Mumbai

The wife of a police inspector was found dead at their Vakola residence in suburban Santa Cruz in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place last night in Prabhat Colony and the victim has been identified as Deepali Ganore. She was the wife of police inspector Dnyaneshwar Ganore, who was part of the team probing the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, they said.

The 42-year-old cop is attached with Khar police station. According to police, when Ganore returned home last night after finishing his duty, he found the doors of his apartment locked from inside. He tried to call his wife but her cell phone was switched off. Later, he opened the flat himself from outside and found Deepali lying in a pool of blood, police said.

Ganore immediately contacted the Police Control Room to inform about the killing, they said. An offence of murder was registered against unidentified persons at Vakola Police Station this morning and investigations are underway, they said.

Police suspects that the killer may be someone known to the family.