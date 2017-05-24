Wife of Sheena Bora case probe officer was murdered in Mumbai

The wife of one of the investigating officers in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case was murdered last night.

Inspector Gyaneshwar Ganore of Khar police station, one of the officers who arrested media executive Indrani Mukherjea in the Sheena Bora case, returned home around midnight to find the door of his flat at Prabhat Colony in Santacruz West locked.

Also Read: Wife of policeman who probed Sheena Bora case, found dead in Mumbai

He called up his wife, Dipali, assuming that she had gone to sleep, but her cellphone was switched off. He then used his key to enter the house and found her lying in a pool of blood. Ganore called up the police control room, which rushed a team to the spot.

As news spread, senior police officials of the zone arrived at the house as well. Ganore's college-going son, who lived with the family, was missing. His phone was reportedly switched off. Police sources said Dipali was killed with a sharp weapon.

The body was taken to VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz and thereafter to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for a post-mortem examination. Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police and Mumbai Police spokesperson, said an FIR against unknown persons was registered at Vakola police station under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.