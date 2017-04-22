Wildlife activists nurse green sea turtle to get rid of 1,000 leeches stuck to its body

Two months after finding Peace, an endangered green sea turtle, with 1,000 leeches stuck to its body, wildlife activists nursed it back to health and released it in the waters this week



Two months after finding Peace, an endangered green sea turtle, with 1,000 leeches stuck to its body, wildlife activists have nursed it back to health. Dr Dinesh Vinherkar (extreme right) released Peace back into the sea on Wednesday

Thanks to wildlife lovers, Peace has a fighting chance. The 75-kg endangered green sea turtle was found at Dahanu beach two months ago, in pain and close to death. Wildlife activists were shocked to discover over 1,000 leeches stuck to its body. After extensive treatment, the reptile was finally released in the sea at Palghar on Wednesday.

The turtle was named Peace because of its calm temperament, said the veterinarian who treated it, Dr Dinesh Vinherkar from the Wildlife Conservation & Animal Welfare Association. It is estimated to be around 15 years old.

Shell shocked

"The rescuer, Sagar Patel, was walking on the beach when he saw the green turtle moving slowly. From its movement, he understood that the turtle was either dehydrated or injured. He immediately informed us, and our team rushed to the spot with the rescue van," said Dr Vinherkar, who is associated with the Injured sea Turtle and Wildlife Treatment Centre under the Dahanu Forest division and the Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association.



Dr Dinesh Vinherkar (in red) and CCF Sunil Limaye (in white) release Peace back into the sea on Wednesday

"When we reached the spot to rescue the green turtle, we were shocked to see that there were more than 1,000 leeches on its back, because of which the turtle was in pain. We immediately lifted it and brought it to our rescue centre. A proper line of treatment for removing the leeches was planned and the procedure was started by our team. When we brought the turtle to our rescue centre, its condition was very bad. It might not have survived had it not been rescued. Since that day, we have been monitoring its health every day," added Dr Vinherkar.

Turtle gets some TLC

It took almost two days just to remove the leeches from the turtle's body, after which its wounds were cleaned and dressed. Over the next month, the animal was given antibiotics and other necessary treatment. The activists fed it fish and allowed it to exercise in a 10x20 ft pool. By the time its treatment was over, the reptile went from 70kg to 75kg.



Activists were shocked to find more than 1,000 leeches on the turtle’s body

On Wednesday, before it was released into the sea, the turtle's swimming ability was tested thrice, to ensure that it could survive in the wild. When the doctor was confident that it could swim properly, the turtle was finally released.

"It is a really good work that Dr Vinherkar and his team are doing by saving the lives of endangered turtles that are found abandoned or in injured state at the beach. It was a really good feeling to be a part of the team that released the turtle back in its natural environment," said Chief Conservator of Forest Sunil Limaye, Thane (Territorial).

For the last 14 years, Dr Dinesh Vinherkar has been treating injured turtles found on the beaches of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. Over the last seven years, his team has treated almost 90 critically ill and injured sea turtles. The good doctor is now looking forward to a special internship and training course at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center for advanced sea turtle medicine and surgery.