Will give Rs 1.1K crore, but explain why: BMC to BEST

The BMC has convened a meeting next week to discuss allocation of funds to BEST

BEST accumulated losses up to Rs 2,410 crore in 2016-17

Three days after mid-day reported about the financial rut Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is in, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said it is looking at offering Rs 1,100 crore to the sister concern, but only after BEST provides a detailed plan of how it would be utilised.

On March 27, mid-day, in its evening edition article , ‘Save us with R1,000 crore, BEST tells BMC’, reported that the BEST had requested BMC to create a permanent fund to help it every year. Sources said Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar will hold a meeting of "group leaders" from both BMC and BEST next week to discuss the future course of action.

Confirming the news, a senior BMC official said, "We are looking at giving around Rs 1,100 crore to BEST and have convened a meeting to discuss it."

The BMC has deposits to tune of R61,000 crore. On March 29, they reduced their annual budget by nearly Rs 11,000 crore. According to BMC sources, the civic body has asked BEST for a detailed plan explaining how the funds would be utilised.

Apparently, the BEST has accumulated losses up to Rs 2,410 crore in 2016-17. "The civic body believes urgent and drastic measures are necessary to save the BEST from crippling losses," the official said.

The civic body has suggested rationalisation of bus routes and using the BEST fleet efficiently.