Will India stand up for its heroes?

4,536 World War II surviving veterans and widows of the veterans in the state get a mere Rs 3,000 a month, even as class 4 state government employees get a princely pension of Rs 20,000
Hansabai Shirodkar, 84, widow of Sepoy Govind Shirodkar; Badlapur, Kr Prabhakaran Unni Nair, 96, former havaldar; Goregaon and Daisy Anthony Menezes, 84, widow of Air Force Radio Operator Anthony Menezes; Santacruz
Old, frail and world-weary, 246 surviving World War II veterans in the state will raise their hand in salute to the Indian Flag on the country’s 68th Republic Day tomorrow. But several of them live disillusioned. Struggling to get by on a pension of R3,000, they not eligible for the minimum pension that class 4 state government employees receive -- a handsome Rs 20,000.
Director at the State Sainik Welfare HQ, Col (retd) Suhas Jatkar said, “World War II was a typical situation.
The army constituted by the British then was not a regular one. It was raised only for the duration of the war, hence the basic requirements for recruitment -- physical standards, medical fitness and age -- were lowered.
The British used everyone in the country who could be recruited in their fight against Germany.
Once the war was done, it was not possible for the British to maintain such an army, so they retired the men and told them to go back to their original professions.
This is the reason these veterans were not taken care of. They either did not work for a pensionable service or they did not put in the number of years of service required to get a pension.”
Sainik welfare
The State Department of Sainik Welfare HQ at Pune through their 30 districts offices all over Maharashtra has been supporting the state’s 4,536 WWII veterans and their widows in every possible way and has recently put up a proposal to the state government to increase the financial assistance from R3,000 to R6,000.
Interestingly, a class 4 employee of the state government as per the 6th pay commission gets a pension of around R20,000 a month and central government class 4 employees (after implementation of the 7th pay commission from January 1, 2017) gets around R25,000 a month.
Col Jatkar said, “The World War II veterans and their widows all over the state are mostly in the age group of 80 plus and most of them live in rural areas with no family or financial support.
Aid from state
“The state government provides aide of R3,000 a month, which costs the exchequer Rs 21.55 crore.” He said since the World War II fund is a state subject, every state as per its requirement, decided to provide these veterans with financial aide, of which Maharashtra pays the least. Mid-day spoke to a few war veterans from Mumbai and Thane districts, from where a large number of World War II veterans came.
The Royal Commonwealth Ex- Services League (RCEL)
It may be the defence establishment’s best-kept secret that continues to be a boon to World War II veterans in India. The Royal Commonwealth Ex- Services League (RCEL) to date has been sending monetary help to India’s World War II veterans – a thank you that continues even after all these years.
Surprisingly, this fact (the presence of RCEL) is not known even to the state-run Sainik Welfare Board personnel who were part of World War II.
Speaking to mid-day Captain Roddy Sale, a former British Army officer and Chairman Ex-Services Association based in Mumbai, revealed the existence of RCEL.
The RCEL provides welfare support for ex-servicemen and women of Commonwealth countries who have at some time served the British Crown and who are residents overseas and who are registered with RCEL. Earl Haig founded the charity in 1921.
Oldest RCEL war veteran Madhukar Dongre
Dongre with Prince Charles who had felicitated him during a function a few years ago in Mumbai
Madhukar Dongre (94), a resident of Dombivli, was one of the oldest members of WWII. He breathed his last 10 days ago and has left behind his widow Malati (86), who will now be entitled to a monthly grant from The Royal Commonwealth Ex- Services League (RCEL). He was one of the oldest living World War 2 soldiers from Mumbai as per RCEL records. “We are thankful to the RCEL, who ensured that every month they deposited his grant of R6,500 to his bank account. I hope they continue doing this for my mother Maitali, who is now a widow.”
WWII veteran’s alive today in Mahrashtra: 246
Widows of WWII veterans in Mahrashtra: 4,290 (as of Jan 2017)
Total beneficiaries as on January 2017 – 4536 as compared to December 31, 2010– 9183
What other states give:
Goa: Rs 6,000
Gujrat: Rs 3,500
Jharkhand: Rs 5,000
West Bengal: R6,000, R3,600 for widows
Pudducherry (UT): Rs 4,000
Maharashtra: Rs 3,000
Government Speak
Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, Minister of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Maharashtra State
‘I salute these veterans and consider it to be an honour to serve them. I have already sanctioned the proposal to increase the monthly pension. I had wanted to increase it to Rs 9,000. But due to some query raised by the finance department, an amount of Rs 6,000 per month has been agreed upon. This will be implemented in the next few months. Also, allowing veterans/widows to avail canteen facilities has also been mooted and could be accepted soon.’
Veteran Speak
KR Prabhakaran Unni Nair (96), Goregaon
‘I was a havaldar during World War II. I was in charge of the Royal Indian Army Service Corp food grain section.’ ‘In 1946, I was told by my Captain that my service was being terminated. I continue to get R3,000 monthly and will appreciate if the government considered the diminishing number of war veterans.”
Widows Speak
Hansabai Govind Shirodkar (84), Badlapur
‘My husband Govind defied death when the country needed him and today they have forgotten him. I get R 3,000 monthly which comes straight to my bank account. The government should at least allow access to army medical aid and canteen facilities.’
Daisy Anthony Menezes (84), Santacruz (E)
‘My husband, Anthony, was in the air force, and had taken part in World War II. He was a radio operator and was dropped by the British Force in 1946. It is a clear case of discrimination. While the country is celebrating its 68th Republic Day, war veterans and their widows have to beg for a decent living even today.’
