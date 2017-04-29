Will Mumbai follow UP, Delhi and cancel public holidays marking birth, death anniversaries?



The Delhi government, having taken their cue from Uttar Pradesh, on Friday decided to cancel public holidays on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the decision on Twitter and said the AAP government was always open to learning from such "good initiatives" of other states.

"The Delhi government will cancel holidays on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities. I have issued instruction to the chief secretary in this regard," he tweeted.

Sisodia lauded the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for cancelling 15 public holidays on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a good initiative in this matter. We should always be ready to learn from other states," he posted.

In his written communication to Chief Secretary M M Kutty, Sisodia has directed him to examine such holidays in the Delhi government's offices and schools and prepare a list of holidays that can be done away with.

As per the Delhi government's notification, dated December 7, 2016, there are around 13 holidays marking birth/death anniversary in 2017.

Of these, six are gazetted holidays and seven are restricted. All offices remain closed on a gazetted holiday, whereas the Delhi government's employees can avail only two restricted holidays in a year.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had on April 25 decided to cancel 15 public holidays in educational institutions. "Instead, students in schools and colleges would now be taught about the great personalities on these days," it had said.

