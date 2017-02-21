Will Mumbai notorious for not voting capsize the indifference trend?

Mumbai is a city that heads out to the nearest weekend getaway on voting day. We will bicker over bad roads but won’t exercise our franchise to elect our representatives. This year, due to heightened awareness, there was talk of increased voter turnout at the BMC polls. But at the time of going to press, the overall turnout percentage stood at 19 per cent, leaving authorities estimating that we won’t be too far from last time’s percentage of about 45.