Will Mumbai University return to offline assessment?



Protests outside the MU campus

After making much noise about the On-Screen Marking (OSM) and the ensuing mess that followed, Mumbai University is considering returning to its traditional practice of offline assessment for the reassessment of exam papers. The varsity has been flooded with 50,000 applications for re-evaluation and photocopy requests. Add to this, there are 28,498 answer sheets that are currently non-traceable. To combat the chaos, authorities want to go back to old-school ways of assessment, to hasten the process of re-evaluation. And more so, because next semester's exam schedule is out already.

"So many students upset with the assessment process are queuing up at the examination house. With answer sheets lost in the system, re-looking at hard copies is the only option. Now that the results have already been delayed, the re-evaluation process needs to be quick," said an officer at the examination section, requesting anonymity. The officer further added, "Yes, the first option is to trace the answer sheets in the online system. But, if some are not found, we will have to look at the bunches again to trace them." There are a total of 36,332 applications for re-evaluation and 8,931 applications seeking photocopies of answer-sheets. The combined figure exceeds last year's by 20,000.

When contacted, PRO of Mumbai University, deputy registrar Leeladhar Bansod, said, "The re-evaluation process is being done through the online system itself. We have had all the answer-sheets scanned. Even though some are non-traceable at the moment, all scanned copies are there on the system."