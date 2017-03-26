Will show how to run a govt: Yogi Adityanath



Yogi Adityanath. File pic



Gorakhpur: In his first public appearance after taking over as UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday he will ensure a corruption-free government and put an end to "goonda raj".

Addressing a rally in Gor­akhpur, CM Yogi said, "No one will feel neglected in UP under BJP government. Development of all, appeasement of none is the policy of my government. We will show how a government is run."