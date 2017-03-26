Will show how to run a govt: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath. File pic
Gorakhpur: In his first public appearance after taking over as UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday he will ensure a corruption-free government and put an end to "goonda raj".
Addressing a rally in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said, "No one will feel neglected in UP under BJP government. Development of all, appeasement of none is the policy of my government. We will show how a government is run."
Lucknow: Protesting against the crackdown on illegal and mechanised slaughter houses in Uttar Pradesh, meat sellers here have gone on an indefinite strike. The mutton and chicken sellers who have pulled down their shutters have threatened to intensify their stir from Monday.
