General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak has said that he will look into how to deal with the use of erroneous pictures, days after Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN used a photo to portray an injured Gaza girl as a Kashmiri pellet gun victim.



Maleeha Lodhi, on the floor of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, held up a photograph of a woman whose face was peppered with alleged pellet gun wounds. "This is the face of Indian democracy," Lodhi had claimed. The picture of 17-year-old Rawya abu Joma'a of Gaza, an alleged victim of an Israeli attack, was taken by award-winning American photo journalist Heidi Levine in 2014.

When asked if he would like to set some sort of factual baseline when people make use of a wrong photograph, Lajcak said, "I will certainly think about it". At the same time, he said it was a matter of diplomacy. "It is not for me to answer. It's for the delegations that are involved. I want to use but not misuse my position as President of the General Assembly," he said.