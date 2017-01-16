Will you pick NOTA over neta?

Free A Billion, a non-profit initiative founded by Rajesh Jain — the man who drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha polls social media campaign along with BG Mahesh — is asking voters to ‘make the right decision’ during the upcoming BMC elections in February by pushing the NOTA (none of the above) button.

The organisation has been spreading the word using social media. It has a reach of nearly 3 lakh people on Facebook, as well as an active Twitter presence. “This is the first time Mumbai has the option of availing NOTA in its civic body election,” said Biney Koul (29), senior manager, Free A Billion. “Politicians come and go, but we still don’t see the city growing to its full potential. We have been going to constituencies with a list of things that we think could be implemented for maintaining transparency and accountability of the civic body.”

“But nothing has changed even after these parties accepted our documents. Things will change only when the people demand it. This time, we are asking people to vote for NOTA because doing so will bring out the collective desire for change. If NOTA is winning more votes than the candidates, then the message is very clear.”