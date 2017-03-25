Will you taste this beer that's made from toilet water?

Beer. Pic/Facebook

Stone Brewing, the ninth-largest brewery in the United States, has unveiled its newest creation — ale brewed using recycled water that 'comes from the toilet.'

Aptly named 'Full Circle', the unique beer is made with 100 per cent recycled waste water. Chief brewer Steve Gonzalez said it's among the top three pale ales he’s ever brewed. He added, the beer has "caramel notes, some tropical fruit notes. It's a very clean tasting beer."

According to a report in Mashable, San Diego's mayor called the beer 'fantastic' while other drinkers said it was 'outstanding' and 'delicious,' words you might not expect for beer made out of wastewater. But, as Stone CEO Pat Tiernan insisted, the purified water that the brewery used for Full Circle was apparently even better water than the water the brewery usually relies on.