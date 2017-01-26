Winning at social media

The thing about social media is some people get it and most don’t. And we can now safely say that our friend, Anand Mahindra, certainly does



Anand Mahindra and the car he tweeted about

The thing about social media is some people get it and most don’t. And we can now safely say that our friend, Anand Mahindra, certainly does.

Mahindra, who is a great believer in technology and is very active on social media with over 4 million Twitter followers, had that much-aspired-for ‘winning’ moment yesterday: the story goes that the industrialist had reposted a tweet by Formula One World, of the Maserati Birdcage sports car designed by Pininfarina, along with the witticism, “That’s one cage I wouldn’t mind being imprisoned in.

Pininfarina sustains its legendary and path-breaking designs.” And his Twitter following was quick to respond with someone posting back the obvious question to the leading automobile tycoon: “What stops you from buying it? Go for it.” Well, such is Mahindra’s alacrity that only minutes passed before he had replied to the troll with, “We bought the company (Pininfarina) instead :)”, which appears to have impressed Tweeple considerably, as it ought to have.

The responses ran from “take a bow sir. One of the finest responses I read on twitter till date” and “Such a boss reply!” and “What an epic ‘mic drop’ moment sir”. Like we said, some know how to ride the beast of social media and some just don’t. Anand is definitely not the latter.

Grandpa’s day out

It iscertainly one of SoBo’s most cherished educational institutions, incubating a steady stream of the city’s best and brightest, and it is often said that every lawyer, banker, doctor or industrialist of consequence has himself/herself or on account of a family member passed through the gates of the West Wind school.



Adi Godrej at the event

Started by five far-sighted foreign mothers in 1947, the unpretentious kindergarten was ably shepherded by the legendary Miss Roshan Curmally, the daughter of a renowned Muslim clan, over the next almost seven decades. No surprises then that yesterday, at its annual day, the school, now at Gamdevi (it has moved around considerably over the years but never outside one particular SoBo square mile), once again saw a fair share of high-profile surnames - the Ruias, Goenkas and Jindals - in attendance.

And of these, none stayed the longest, we are informed, than doting grandpa and industrialist Adi Godrej, who had accompanied his daughter Nisa and her kids for the occasion. “It must have reminded him of the many times when his kids were small, and he had attended with Parmesh,” said an attendee. “As everyone knew, the late Mrs Godrej was an exemplary mother and made it a point to attend all her brood’s important school occasions.”

Oscar fever

“I have to be honest, it felt damn good, and I also posted a happy celebratory dance with a friend of mine on Instagram,” says actress Priyanka Bose about the news that her last Hollywood outing Lion was nominated in six Oscar categories (including the all important Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress)



Priyanka Bose

“All the categories it has been nominated in are totally well deserved,” says the Mumbai-based Bose, who has just finished shooting two films back to back, and is reading scripts currently. “Only Garth Davis also deserves to be nominated for Best Director,” she says, adding, “But that’s just Garth. He is already ready with his next film. He is so above this.”

As for that other Oscar dazzler, La La Land, she is gracious. “It’s spectacular,” she says. “It dazzles in every aspect and I have a girl crush on Emma Stone. But I think Moonlight is the dark horse though.”

The maestro and the Maharana

Word comes in, that the erstwhile Maharana, Arvind Singh Mewar (or Shriji as he is fondly known), the custodian of Udaipur, had a special guest as a visitor at his magnificent Shambu Niwas Palace, where he resides with his family, last week. The guest was none other than musical maestro AR Rahman, and Shriji, a noted music aficionado (Sting and the Rolling Stones are said to be his pals), took him around his home and, we hear, even got him to play something on the ‘royal piano’ at the palace.



AR Rahman and Arvind Singh Mewar

“He is one of India’s finest talents, who has marked his presence on the world map through hard work and dedication towards his craft. A true musical virtuoso in every right and an impeccable source of inspiration for the generations to come,” says the Maharana.



Sting, a friend of the Maharana. PIC/AFP

Incidentally, though we haven’t had the fortune of inviting the sublimely gifted Mozart of Madras to our home, we have had the privilege of seeing him a few months ago during a dinner thrown for the visiting Coldplay’s Chris Martin in Mumbai. And though Rahman had stood shyly in a corner away from the limelight, such is his stature, that there was as big a queue to take selfies with him as there had been for Martin himself!

No time for divas

As the fashion universe gears up for the latest installment of its fashion week, one old-timer who had been associated with the extravaganza almost from its inception was overheard expressing relief that the management of the fest had been ‘corporatised’ once again. “Things are just not the same,” she said. “Fashion has become a big business and the time for tantrum-throwing divas has passed.

Today, fashion is all about delivery and retail and big IT brands owning labels, etc. When you have an average TV or Bollywood star commanding millions of Twitter followers, no one’s interested in diva designers and their egos,” she said. The fact that she’s supposed to have been a victim of some serious diva designer ego burn might or might not have anything to do with this outburst.