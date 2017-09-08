With Indian flag and 'namastey', The Chainsmokers bid goodbye to Mumbai

As The Chainsmokers sang "Closer", thousands present at their second Indian gig sang along to the worldwide-hit track. Grammy winning DJ duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, also known as the "The Chainsmokers", performed at the Road to ULTRA music festival, here tonight.

Towards the end, they asked the audience to flash the light of their cell phones. Alex got on the podium and waved the Indian flag as the duo played their chartbuster "Don't Let Me Down". The crowd, estimated between 2500-3000, sang along to the track as Alex kept on waving the flag, setting the perfect farewell mood. "It was good to be here Mumbai. We love you a lot. Namastey," the duo said before closing their gig. Their penultimate song, "Honest", was accompanied by fireworks as some fans waved the national flag while others sat on top of someone's shoulder to get a better view of the artistes.

Alex was dressed in a t-shirt, jeans and cap while Andrew wore a dungaree. Their outfits was designed by Neeta Nulla. The EDM-pop duo achieved a breakthrough with their 2014 song "#Selfie" and has since then given several chartbusters such as "Paris", "Memories, "Something Like This (their collaboration with Coldplay)", "Young" among others. The duo attained global stardom with their mega successful 2016 track "Closer". The DJ duo enthralled the audience for one and a half hours. They started their gig with their track "The One" as Alex stood on a podium and confetti blew in the air.

They followed it up with songs like "Inside Out", "Let You Go", "Young", "All We Know", "We will rock you", "Paris" among others. Andrew kept on interacting with the audience, complementing the "awesome Indian crowd" and asking the fans to "jump and wave hands in the air" regularly. The gig, however, reached its crescendo when The Chainsmokers started singing "Closer" as the audience went into a frenzy. The concert, which started around 5:30 PM, also saw performances by other musicians like Getter, Rezz and Slushii. The Chainsmokers are set to perform in Delhi tomorrow.