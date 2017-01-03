With no new hostels, MU's outstation students struggling to find accommodation in Mumbai

Mumbai University attracts hundreds of outstation students every year. File pic

Mumbai University (MU) received funds to the tune of Rs 1 crore 80 lakh from Social Welfare Department last year to build four new hostels — two on the Kalina campus and two in the Thane sub-centre in a bid to offer affordable accommodation to outstation stud­ents. Despite the allotment and subsequent budgetary allocations, no work has begun yet on that front even as students struggle to find accommodation around the varsity.

Although the project was inaugurated under the leadership of then vice-chanc­e­llor Dr Rajan Welukar, after the end of his tenure, all work on the project stopped.

Thousands of students, hailing from the remotest of villages in and around the state, come to MU to pursue further studies and the demand for hostels around the campus is constant. Imran Shaikh, a student from Aurangabad, said, “Finding hostel accommodation in Mumbai is a huge issue because there are only few options and the demand for rooms very high. If MU starts these proposed hostels, it will be huge help for students like us. The burden of accommodation will be shared.”

Former senior senate member, Sanjay Wairal, said, “Several students from rural areas come to Mumbai University for affordable but high-quality education programmes. But finding an accommodation in this city is a nightmare for many. It’s worse for students from rural areas and they struggle to make ends meet even if they somehow manage to find accommodation. It’s unfair to expect them to give up their dreams just because the varsity has no time to finish pending projects, after all the budgetary allocations were made.”

When contacted, MU registrar Dr MA Khan said, “It is true that we have received the funds but we have been hit by several technical glitches in this project. For work to begin on that project, an NOC is a must and we are in the process of completing the formalities and acquiring it. We hope start the project soon.”