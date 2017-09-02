Mumbai rains: With risk of water borne diseases reigning high, BMC issues warning



Following the torrential downpour, the health department of the BMC has issued an advisory asking people to take precautionary measures, since there is a chance that they may get infected by leptospirosis, as in many places the rain water has stagnated.

As per the notice, 'Mumbai experienced very heavy rains with waterlogging at some places on August 29, 2017, during which some of the citizens had to walk through flooded waters. Also, some homes and offices flooded and they were continuously exposed to flood waters. Also, all workers and individuals who were working towards relief and rescue of citizens have been exposed to waterlogging. These individuals are at a greater risk of developing - and other monsoon related diseases...(sic).'

To prevent the spread of leptospirosis, BMC personnel have visited 2,50,739 houses and surveyed over 11 lakh people. After analysis, 24,898 adults including 74 pregnant women, and 1,261 children were given chemoprophylaxis (a drug for leptospirosis) in Mumbai. These numbers are as per the data provided by BMC till August 31, 2017.

Leptospirosis is caused by a strain of bacteria called 'leptospira'. Cattle, horses, pigs, dogs, rodents and particularly rats carry the bacteria. Humans get infected when they get in touch with soil or water contaminated with the urine of such animals.

"BMC has been proactive in making a protocol and strategy to prevent leptospirosis. It is important to act within 72 hrs after exposure, hence a Standard Operating Procedure has been put in action, and surveillance intensified.

Similarly, preventive actions of avoiding gastro, malaria etc are also taken. The fogging and spraying has been intensified," said Idzes Kundan, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).

