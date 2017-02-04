With this new app, haters gonna date



Share a mutual dislike of Donald Trump's policies? There's a conversation starter.



Washington: The enemy of your enemy doesn't have to just be your friend — s/he can be your special friend. That's the hope of Hater, a new dating app that seeks to bring people together based on a different sort of connection — the mutual dislike of anything from vegetables to minivans.

Launching publicly on February 8, Hater knows that when it comes to relationships, it's not all about hearts and flowers.

"What we hate is an important part of who we are, but it's often swept under the rug in our public persona," said Brendan Alper, CEO of Hater. "We want people to express themselves more honestly. Plus, it's easy to start a conversation with someone if you know you both hate pickles."

The app still utilises the same swiping function familiar to Tinder, Bumble and Hinge users, but instead of swiping on people, users swipe on topics.

As the user base grows, so does the list of issues. Based on your mutual dislikes, Hater creates a compendium of your most compatible potential matches, which you can then browse through at your leisure.

So get swiping. Sometimes, hate can turn to love.