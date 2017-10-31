With three days to go, students panic over CA, BCom exams clash

The exams are just three days away yet there is no clarity for commerce students on the clashing dates of their BCom and CA exams. The troubled students even approached Education Minister Vinod Tawde, who had instructed the university to make the required changes to the exam timetable. Yet, three days to the exams, there is no update yet. This has caused much panic among students. mid-day had first reported about the date clash last month after which Mumbai University had said appropriate changes would be made to the timetable. As the CA examination timetable is prepared well in advance and is applicable for candidates across the country, students were demanding changes in the varsity exam timetable.



Representational Image

The CA papers are scheduled for November 9, 13 and 15 and Mumbai University exams will be held from November 2 to November 15. On three days, the dates are clashing – varsity exam from 10-1 and IPCC examination from 2-5. While it is stressful to appear for two major papers on a single day, students are also worried about missing out on either one as the centres will not only be different but also far from each other. "For IPCC exams, the centre can be anywhere in Mumbai. In Mumbai’s traffic, how can we reach another exam centre in just an hour?" said a student.

A teacher from a suburban college said, "For all commerce students CA is an important career plan running alongside regular studies. It has been over a month since the dates clash has been brought to the notice of the university, but nothing has been done yet." PRO of Mumbai University, deputy registrar Leeladhar Bansod, was unavailable for comment.