Withdraw police personnel from Jayalalithaa's home: Stalin



Former TN CM J Jayalalithaa



Chennai: Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu MK Stalin on Saturday warned the state government he would take legal recourse if the 240 police personnel deployed at former CM, late J Jayalali­thaa's residence are not withdrawn and redeployed.

In a statement issued here, he said currently there is no constitutional authority or any central government approved official under high security category residing at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa and it is really demeaning for police personnel to be deployed there at public expense.

240

No. of police personnel deployed at Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence