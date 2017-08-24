Woman, brother-in-law found dead in Old Nashik flat



Representational image

A woman and her brother-in-law were found dead in their flat in a residential society in Panchvati locality in Old Nashik today, the police said.

The incident came to light after the woman's husband, who was not in the city, returned in the wee hours today.

The deceased are identified as Priya Sharma (27) and her brother-in-law Shriramkumar Sharma (25), Panchavti police station officer S K Mhatre said.

While Priya was found lying on floor, Shriramkumar hanging from a ceiling fan.

Her husband Vikaskumar Sharma rushed his wife and brother to a private hospital, where they were declared brought dead, Mhatre said.

Police are investigating the case from all angles, he said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.

The officer said postmortem report is awaited.