Woman accuses BJP MP KC Patel of rape, he alleges honey trap for extortion



MP KC Patel. Pic Courtesy/Loksabha.nic.in

The Delhi Police has registered a case on a complaint by a BJP MP that he was honey-trapped by a woman who drugged him and shot obscene videos to extort Rs 5 crore.

KC Patel, MP from Gujarat’s Valsad, filed the complaint with the police last week, following which the woman approached a city court, claiming that the police did not act on her rape complaint against him.

The court has sought an action taken report in the matter and the police have launched an investigation.

No rape case has been registered against Patel yet.

The police claimed that the woman was involved in similar instances earlier. However, her claim is being verified, they added.

While the woman has alleged that the MP raped her on several occasions, Patel claimed that he was drugged, and obscene videos and photos were shot by her.

Patel has alleged the woman invited him to a place in Ghaziabad for some work where she offered him a soft drink, which was laced with sedatives, the police said. The MP claimed that she threatened to file a rape case against him if he did not pay her R5 crore.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, special commissioner of police, New Delhi range, said it was a “sensitive matter” and appropriate action would be taken.