Woman allegedly crushed to death with stone in public park by 'husband'

A woman was allegedly crushed to death with a stone in a public park in Mangolpuri area of Delhi on Monday night. The victim has been identified 30-year-old Aarti, who got married just a month ago.

According to a report in ANI, Aarti's body was found in the park at around 8.30 pm. Apparently, cops received a call from an unknown number. The man at the other end claimed to be Aarti's husband. He said that he had murdered her, and was coming to the police station to surrender.

The police then reached the crime spot, and found the body. The ANI report further stated that a big stone with blood all over was found near the body.

The man claiming to be Aarti’s husband, identified as Sandeep, is still absconding.