Woman alleges Roy Moore tried to rape her when she was 16

A fifth woman has accused Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, claiming he assaulted her when she was a teenager, as the evangelical conservative came under mounting party pressure to quit the Alabama election. Moore denies any wrongdoing, calling the allegations "absolutely false." But Beverly Young Nelson claimed the now 70-year-old sexually assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old waitress and he was a county district attorney twice her age around January 1978.



Beverly Young Nelson

Nelson, who is now a 55-year-old businesswoman in Alabama, told reporters in New York on Monday that Moore, a regular in the restaurant where she worked, one night offered to drive her home after she finished her shift. But he instead parked between a dumpster and the back of the restaurant, in a dark and deserted spot, locking the car so she could not get out. Moore then groped her and squeezed her neck, attempting to force her head onto his crotch, she said.



Roy Moore

She alleged that Moore eventually gave up and drove off. Nelson batted aside any suggestion that she was motivated by politics. "Mr Moore attacked me when I was a child. I did nothing to deserve this sexual attack. I was frightened by his position and his power," she said.