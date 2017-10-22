A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a doctor at a clinic in south Delhi's Kotla



Representational Image

Mubarakpur, the police said today. The accused, Sunil Sethi (52), was on the run, they said, adding that a case had been lodged on the basis of a complaint from the woman. Both the woman and the accused were working at the clinic.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that on October 18, the accused locked the clinic from inside and forced

himself on her, the police said. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she talked about the matter to anyone, they added.

The woman subsequently narrated her ordeal to her family members, who approached the police.

