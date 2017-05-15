Police nabs woman and her lover for killing husband, chopping body into pieces

A mother of three and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing the woman's husband, chopping the body into pieces and thereafter dumping them by putting in a gunny bag, police said



Representational picture

Berhampur(Odisha): A mother of three and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing the woman's husband at Chadheyapada in Ganjam district. The two, who were arrested on Saturday, had allegedly chopped the body into pieces after killing the man and dumped them after putting them in a gunny bag, police said.

The woman and her lover told the nine-year-old son of the deceased that the gunny bag contained fertilizers, said police. Reena Sahu (36) and her lover Sunil Pradhan (29) of Rukha village allegedly killed Koka Sahu (38) with sharp weapons on March 31 and cut his body into pieces before dumping the parts at Mardharajpur, five km from Chadeyapada on April 1, said Inspector In-Charge of Polasara police station, Tapaswini Kanhar.



Police recovered the body parts from Mardharajpur on April 2 and registered a murder case. Stating that Koka was eliminated for having objected to his wife's relationship with Sunil, police said three days before the murder, the couple had quarrelled. Police zeroed in on both Reena and Sunil, who finally confessed to the crime during interrogation, said Sub Divisional Police Officer, Dilip Kumar Das adding police seized the sharp weapons used in the crime.



Sunil's motor-cycle, which used to transport the gunny bag containing the body pieces, was also seized, police said.