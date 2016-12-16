Woman army official ends life using service weapon in Jammu

Jammu: An army official in Jammu and Kashmir shot herself dead with her service pistol, police said in Jammu on Friday.

"Major Anita Kumari, 36, ended her life with her service pistol at Bari Brahmana official residence here on Thursday night," police said.

"Kumari belonged to Chamba area in Himachel Pradesh and posted in 259 field supply depot here," police said.