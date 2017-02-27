Woman asks for PM Narendra Modi's stole on Twitter and... gets it

Shilpi Tewari

A peacock blue stole worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted by Jaggi Vasudev aka 'Sadhguru' on Mahashivratri caught a Twitter user's fancy.

A twitter user by the name Shilpi Tewari took to social media site saying that she wants the stole. Tewari's joy knew no bounds after her online wish was realised in less than 24 hours.

PM @narendramodi sent me this blessing because I had tweeted yesterday that I want this stole. Am I dreaming??https://t.co/nSoxL0Cbbm — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017

Overwhelmed to receive blessings of Adiyogi from modern India's Karmayogi, PM @narendramodi, who is covering miles daily yet hears us all! ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/QoT2pF6kK7 — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017

Along with the stole came this signed paper .. can you imagine a PM who listens to your voices and takes time to respond & personalise !! pic.twitter.com/epIuftIpfz — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017

The Prime Minister unveiled a 112-foot statue of Adiyogi, Lord Shiva, on the occasion of Mahashivratri at the Isha foundation in Coimbatore.

As a tribute to Adiyogi, he lit the sacred fire to commence the Maha Yoga Yagna across the world, under which he said, "1 million people will take an oath to teach a simple form of yoga to at least 100 people each in the coming year, and touch at least 100 million people before the next Mahashivaratri".

The Prime Minister also took stock of the sprawling precincts of the Isha Foundation's ashram, as he visited the 22-feet underground water body at the Suryakund that aims at the physical cleansing and balancing of the human body. He participated in the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana by Sadhguru - a yogic process of cleansing the five elements of the human system - at the Dhyanalinga, a multi religious meditation shrine, followed by a visit to the Linga Bhairavi, a feminine shrine for physical, material and spiritual wellbeing.