A man was today arrested on the charge of attacking and injuring a 30-year-old married woman near a road side here, police said. The accused Ravi Kumar (30) who was fleeing from the spot after "attacking" the woman was immediately caught by locals and handed over to the police, they said.

A friend of the woman, who was along with the victim during the incident told reporters that her friend had told her that she was being "tortured" by one Ravi in the name of love, though she had told him not to harass her as she was already married and not to ruin her marriage with his proposals.

"Today again my friend told him about this even as Ravi repeatedly told my friend to come along with him and when she refused he immediately attacked her with a coconut knife resulting in injuries to her on her face and hands," the victim's friend said adding she was shifted to a hospital. A police official attached to S R Nagar Police Station said they have registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested Ravi.