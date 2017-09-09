Woman attacks commuters on CST-Titwala local, flees

Women commuters who took the Titwala-CST superfast train at 7.47 am from Dombivli station were in for a shock today

Women commuters who took the Titwala-CST superfast train at 7.47 am from Dombivli station were in for a shock today. As soon as women entered one of the ladies' compartments in the train, an elderly woman, who was already standing inside, started hitting the commuters.

After some of the outraged commuters raised an alarm, some women pulled the chain to stop the train. A local witness said, "Since the train was already on the platform, the stationmaster rushed to find out who had pulled the chain. He reached the ladies' compartment to find some women engaged in a verbal spat with the elderly woman."

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who had been monitoring the situation on platform No. 5, also rushed to help the stationmaster. "The RPF officers tried to pull the woman out of the compartment, but she resisted. She refused to get off the train. Some women commuters assisted the RPF in bringing her out of the compartment," the witness said.

Consequently, the Titwala-CST local was delayed by over 15 minutes. Sources said, after the woman was removed from the compartment, the train finally left the station around 8.10 am.

Speaking to mid-day, the stationmaster said, "I am not sure why the woman resorted to such violent measures. I will conduct an enquiry into the incident. Within five to 10 minutes of the woman being pulled out of the compartment, she fled from the platform."