Woman blackmailed, raped multiple times in Kolkata

Kolkata: A woman was raped multiple times over the last two months by a man who threatened to make her intimate pictures public, a Kolkata Police officer said on Tuesday.

"The victim (30), a resident of Jodhpur Gardens in Kolkata, lodged a complaint in Lake police station on Tuesday against a person named Rakesh Chowdhury for allegedly blackmailing and raping her multiple times for the last two months," Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime) Vishal Garg said.

"In the complaint, the victim said she met Chowdhury in a club a couple of months back and he took her to a place near Kolkata's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. The accused then drugged her drink and raped her when she became unconscious," he said. According to the victim, the accused also took her pictures during the act and later threatened to make those pictures public if she refused to meet him again.

"The accused allegedly threatened to release the pictures and raped the woman multiple times till March," the officer said. "A case has been lodged against the accused on the charges of rape (IPC 376) and criminal intimidation (IPC 506). The person is on the run," he added.