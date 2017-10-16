A woman executive working for a renowned software company was assaulted brutally by a mob after she reported the illegal transportation of cattle for slaughter in Bengaluru.

The attack took place after the 45-year-old executive complained to the cops at Thalagattapura police station. She told them about the illegal transportation of cattle for slaughter near Tippu Circle in Avalahalli, South Bengaluru on Saturday night as per a report by the New Indian Express.

Also read - Mumbai stampede: Shiv Sena men booked for attempting to assault KEM hospital doctors

On bringing the matter to the notice of the police, the cop, Y Gowda, registered a case under various sections of The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Gowda said that 15 policemen were deployed to the spot and were attempting to rescue the 15 cattle hidden in an illegal slaughter house. The woman said that since they were well aware that the slaughter house was tucked away, they requested that the police accompany them to the spot. But after beinf reassured that there were already 15 personnel there, the woman and her friends went ahead to the spot with two constables while one person stayed back at the police station to get an acknowledgement of their complaint.

Also read - Mumbai: Man attacks doctor at Sion Hospital after his father dies

As per the victim, they were expecting policemen to be present but didn’t find anyone there once they reached. Instead they found a hugee mob of 150-200 people near the slaughterhouse where 11 heads of cattle were being held in filthy conditions.

She added that the mob, then attacked their car with cement blocks damaging it badly. The woman sustained injuries on her right arm and head, while her friend sustained injuries on his left hand and face.

Also read: After Thane, doctors now abused and manhandled in Pune

Even though she was shaken by the attack, the victim said later returned to the station and filed another complaint. The police registered a case under IPC Sections 143 (unlaw assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 427 (causing damage). The lady added that allegedly whoever attacked them was trying to kill them. She also said that she would approach senior police officials about the falsified information the police gave her about cops being deployed at the scene and as to why they did not book a case under IPC 307 (attempt to murder). She added that she will also approach the court of there was no action taken.

On asking about the allegations, DCP (South) Sharanappa said,” We will look into it and action will be taken accordingly.”

Also view - Pallavi Vikamsey's tragic death: What we know so far



