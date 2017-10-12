In a case of domestic violence, a woman has lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws for feeding her papaya and causing a miscarriage.



Representational Image

The 25-year-old, Virar woman’s in-laws and husband were arrested and booked under IPC section 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) after she filed a complaint with the police. In her complaint, the woman said that her in-laws forced her to eat raw papaya when they learned she was pregnant and she suffered a miscarriage on Sunday. As per a report by the Times of India, The woman and her husband got married ten months ago and soon after that, she had differences with her in-laws. In September she left her marital home and moved back to stay with her parents.

The lady said that as soon as she learned about her pregnancy, she moved back to her marital home, which is when she says her in-laws forced her to eat raw papaya several times a day. She added that they even threatened her if she refused to eat the fruit.

As per the police, they are investigating the possibility a sex determination test being carried out on the foetus. Ho, ever in a statement, Dr Rishma Pai, said, Eating papaya causing miscarriage sounds difficult. While papaya per se does not cause miscarriage, certain medical properties of the papaya seeds can trigger uterine contractions. Hence doctors do advice not to binge on papaya."

