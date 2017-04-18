Woman climbs mobile tower in Punjab, accuses cops, husband's kin of raping her



The woman (circled) decided to protest in such a way in order gain justice against husband's kin and policemen, who raped her

A 40-year-old woman from Rorewala village in Sangrur, Punjab, decided to protest the apparent injustice meted out to her in a rather unique manner. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Gurmeet Kaur, climbed a mobile tower around 9 am on Sunday morning and it took cops three hours to convince her to come down.

Kaur was hospitalised after descending the tower, after which the police arrested her in connection with a case registered against the woman in Lehragaga.

Police sources say that she had even left a suicide note. The woman demanded action against cops and her husband's brother-in-law, who allegedly took turns raping her. The woman also said that her brother-in-law had kidnapped her husband on January 26.

Explaining her unusual way of protest, Gurmeet Kaur said she had married an older man, who owned 4 acres of land, for the sake of her children on January 7, 2016.

She further claimed that her husband's brother forcefully got the land registered under his name. Kaur says her brother-in-law also lodged a false case against her.

Sangrur police officials say the woman is involved in criminal cases and was facing charges under sections like 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.

They further stated that Kaur committed the act because she wanted to escape arrest.