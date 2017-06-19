Woman commits suicide in West Bengal after in-laws' harassment, four arrested



Representation pic

A married woman, fed up of harassment by her in-laws, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in West Bengal's Howrah district on Sunday, police said.

"A woman who was married for five years, consumed poison on Saturday night at her in-law's house in Howrah's Domjur. She expired at a local hospital on Sunday afternoon," said an officer from Domjur police station.

However, he refused to give her name citing privacy issues. According to police, the woman's father lodged a complaint against the woman's husband and in-laws for constantly heckling and torturing her for the last few years.

"The woman was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws. We have arrested deceased's husband, mother in law, sister in law and her husband after the complaint," the officer said. "The four accused are charged under IPC's section 498 for the alleged subjecting a married woman to cruelty. They would be produced to the court on Monday," he added.