Woman commits suicide along with 2 kids by jumping into canal in Gujrat

Anand (Guj): A woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two children by jumping into Narmada main canal near Salod village in Kapadvanj tehsil of Kheda district, police said.

Bodies of Sita Parmar (45) and her two kids -- son Naresh (5) and daughter Guddi (3)-- were fished out this morning, an official of Kapadvanj (rural) police said.

Parmar's father told the police that her husband and in-laws tortured her due to which she might have taken the extreme step, police said.

"Parmar lived in Salod village along with her husband Punjabhai. She left house yesterday along with the two children and did not return till late night," said police.

"Her husband and father's family tried to search her but were unsuccessful," said police. The bodies of the three were found in canal this morning, they said. Her husband is absconding along with his family members, police added.