Woman commits suicide on failure to 'win' Lord Shiva

Gurugram: Lamenting her failure to "get" Lord Shiva despite years of austerities and fervent devotion, a woman committed suicide in a temple here, police said on Saturday.

Anisha Sharma immolated herself in the premises of a temple to the deity at Inchapuri on Gurugram-Pataudi road on Friday evening.

The 22-year-old, reached the temple on Friday evening after college, performed some religious rituals in an under-construction hall on the premises before she poured petrol over herself and set herself afire.

"After devotion and austerity for several years, I have failed to get Lord Shiva, so I am sacrificing my mortal body," she wrote in a suicide note recovered from the spot, police Officer Raj Kumar told IANS.

In her letter, she also apologised to Goddess Parvati, the wife of Lord Shiva, and expressed hope that she will definitely get Lord Shiva in the next birth.

Anisha, a resident of village Sherpur near Heli Mandi, 28 km from here, was pursuing her masters from a college in the state's Rewari.

Police said that the temple's priest told them Anisha was a dedicated devotee who had been coming there for many years.

Raj Kumar said that she was also undergoing treatment for depression.

On Saturday, the body was handed over to her family after post-mortem examination. She had three elder sisters and a younger one, and one brother, who was a farmer.