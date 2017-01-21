Woman complains husband used cockroaches to scare her into having sex

Bangalore-based woman accuses techie husband of having multiple affairs, claims he used cockroaches to get her into bed and would get pleasure from hearing her scream

In what is a clear case of marital rape and torture, a Bangalore-based woman has filed a police complaint accusing her husband of having had multiple affairs, of using cockroaches to get her into bed and then taking pleasure in hearing her scream.

The woman, a resident of Indiranagar, has approached the cops claiming that her 40-year-old techie husband started abusing her after their marriage hit a rough patch following his multiple affairs. Since then she had tried to keep her distance from him. But her husband allegedly retaliated by putting cockroaches in her clothes to scare her into the bed and would get his kicks from hearing her scream in bed, Bangalore Mirror reported.

Avinash Sharma, who is an employee with a tech firm was married to Sujatha, also a techie, but currently on a break. The two have known each other since their college days. Avinash is a divorcee and married Sujatha a decade ago after his first marriage failed. The couple has two children.

“He harassed me continuously; we have two kids and that was the reason I put up with it. I stayed away from him and didn’t allow him to touch me after he started having affairs. He then started using cockroaches to get me into bed,” the tabloid quoted Sujatha as saying in her complaint to the South-east division police.

The police has referred the case to a women's counselling centre (Vanitha Sahayavani) in the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office. Avinash has been summoned to the centre.

"He agreed that he had tortured her and used cockroaches to take get into bed with Sujatha. She has a cockroach phobia which Avinash used to his advantage. When she found out about his affairs and asked for a divorce, he didn’t agree to it. That is why he resorts to this; he even gets cockroaches in a box to scare Sujatha with. We are counselling them,” the paper quoted senior counsellor BS Saraswathi who is handling the case as saying.